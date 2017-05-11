18 roosters discovered at Los Osos cockfighting operation, sheriff says

Authorities discovered 18 roosters and tools used for cockfighting in Los Osos on Thursday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies from the sheriff’s Rural Crime Unit served multiple search warrants related to the possession of roosters being used for fighting as well as the possession of tools used for preparing and taking care of fighting roosters.
Deputies discovered the roosters in a coop in rural Los Osos off Clark Valley Road, the Sheriff’s Office said. The birds were identified, banded so they could be identified again and photographed.
No one was arrested.
Cockfighting, which is illegal, involves having roosters fight each other in a small space. When birds are groomed for fighting, the natural spurs on their feet are cut off and replaced with a sharp tool meant to inflict fatal wounds. Cockfights usually end in the death of one or both roosters.
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office to file a criminal complaint.
