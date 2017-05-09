Porn-watching prowler peeps into yet another SLO woman’s bedroom

A prowler who likes to watch porn on a cellphone while peering into women’s bedrooms has struck again in San Luis Obispo.

Early Tuesday morning, officers responded to the 600 block of Johnson Avenue after a woman reported an unknown man outside her window at 12:40 a.m., holding a cellphone and watching a pornographic video while shining a light into her bedroom, according to the department.

She called her landlord who lives nearby to check the area, but, by then, the man was gone. Police were called about 20 minutes after the suspect was noticed but were unable to find anyone in the area because of “the time delay in reporting.”

In January and February, the department responded to three similar incidents in the same neighborhood, and police believe the cases are related.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and are requesting that anyone using video surveillance in the area of the 600 block of Johnson contact them.

In each of the cases, the suspect pointed a flashlight into a window. The victims only have seen a profile of the suspect and haven’t been able to provide any other descriptions.

Department officials say they have received delayed reports on multiple occasions and want to remind the public that any wait time to alert police decreases the chance of locating a suspect.

For more information, call the department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.