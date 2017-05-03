Tools, snacks stolen in series of burglaries at Morro Bay High School

Police are asking for the community’s help to find the person who stole equipment and snacks from Morro Bay High School in a series of burglaries over the past month.
The most recent theft happened between Friday and Monday when snacks were stolen from some of the athletics concessions booths, Morro Bay police Detective Mark Martin said.
Martin could not give an exact date of when the thefts started but said they’ve occurred over the past month.
Martin said automotive tools, including floor jacks, a pressure washer and a toolbox, have been stolen.
The thefts happened on the west side of the school near the pool construction site, he said. Authorities say some of the stolen items were recovered near the dumpster on that side of the school, and they ask that anyone who has seen someone “dumpster diving” in that area to report it.
Police also ask that anyone with information on the thefts to call high school Resource Officer Maria Lomeli at 805-772-6225 or Morro Bay police at 805-772-6225, ext. 229.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments