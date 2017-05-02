Second ‘Templeton 5’ robbery suspect pleads no contest, could get 10 years in prison

A 19-year-old Templeton man on Tuesday entered an open plea of no contest to 76 felony counts — including first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree robbery, false imprisonment with force, assault with a firearm and driving a car without consent — becoming the second defendant to enter a plea in the so-called “Templeton Five” armed robbery case.

By entering the open plea in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, Donovan James Alvord left his sentence at the discretion of Judge John Trice. Although Trice previously has indicated his preference for a 10-year sentence in state prison, nothing would prevent the judge from handing down a different sentence, depending on what is revealed in Alvord’s pre-sentence probation report.

The county District Attorney’s Office previously offered Alvord 14 years and four months in state prison in exchange for no contest pleas to seven charges.

Because of the nature of the offenses, Alvord will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.

With Alvord’s plea, only two of the five co-defendants — Marshal Ryan Kaplan and Levi Cody Mattson, both 17 — still await trial on suspicion that on July 20, 2016, the group raided a house party in rural Templeton, holding several people at gunpoint and assaulting some of them before stealing cellphones, wallets and two vehicles.

In November, Albert Charles Heinicke Jr., 19, entered into a plea agreement with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for testimony against his co-defendants, Heinicke would receive eight years in state prison. However, that offer is contingent on Heinicke’s truthful testimony.

Trice previously ruled that the fifth defendant, Wyatt Douglas Warnars, 17, would not be tried as an adult.

Heinicke, Kaplan and Mattson are scheduled to appear in court again on May 30.