SLO resident chases down burglary suspect after early-morning home break-in

A Templeton man suspected of burglarizing a San Luis Obispo home was arrested early Tuesday morning after his alleged victim chased him down and held him until police arrived.
At about 3:50 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Rachel Street in San Luis Obispo after they received a report of a man yelling for help, police said.
When they arrived, they found one man physically detaining another. Police separated the two and discovered that the victim of the alleged crime was the one detaining the man he believed broke into his house. Police said the suspect, Dustin Leek, 25, of Templeton had several of the man’s possessions.
The victim told police that he was sleeping when he heard a noise in another room, and when he went to see what it was, he saw a strange man in his living room. The man fled and the victim chased after him, ultimately detaining him until police came.
Leek was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and violating probation. He was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $65,000 bail, according to jail records.
