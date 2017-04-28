Oceano man seen prowling around homes also charged with child endangerment, police say

A man was arrested in Grover Beach for reportedly leaving three young children unattended while he prowled the streets in possession of drugs Thursday.

Anthony Ishmael Farley, 22, of Oceano is charged with felony child endangerment, prowling, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Police initially came in contact with Farley about 1:35 p.m. when he was spotted prowling between homes, peering into parked cars and walking into the backyards of several residences, according to a news release. While talking to him, police say they discovered that he was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Farley was arrested, and police learned that he was supposed to be caring for three children who were unrelated to him, according to the release. Police say they found the children, whose ages ranged from 1 to 4 years old, in the 500 block of Saratoga Avenue alone and hungry.

Officers prepared meals for the children while waiting for Child Welfare Services to arrive. The children were taken into protective custody.

Farley was booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail and remained there in lieu of $100,000 bail on Thursday evening.