Morro Bay police looking for registered sex offender

Police are searching for a Morro Bay sex offender who moved without alerting them or re-registering, which is required by law, according to a Facebook post from the Morro Bay Police Department.
John Joseph Garcia Jr. was living on the 700 block of Morro Bay Boulevard, police said. According to police, he has friends in the Morro Bay and Bakersfield areas.
He was convicted in 1996 for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and was released in 2006, according to the Megan’s Law website. Garcia, 59, is described on the website as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair who is 5-foot-2 and weighs 210 pounds.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding Garcia’s location contact them at 805-772-6225.
