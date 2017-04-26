Robber left behind mask, toy gun — and DNA. A year later, SLO police find a match.

Police on Wednesday arrested a Grover Beach man on suspicion of attempting to rob a San Luis Obispo liquor store more than a year ago.
On Jan. 9, 2016, officers responded to reports of a robbery in progress at Laurel Lane Market and Liquor. When they arrived, they found a mask and a toy gun that the suspect left behind, San Luis Obispo police said. That April, investigators worked with the Department of Justice to get the mask and gun processed for DNA evidence.
A DNA profile was extracted from the mask in June, and in February, the Department of Justice lab matched the profile to Benjamin Genova, 34, of Grover Beach. Authorities issued a warrant for Genova’s arrest earlier this week, and they took him into custody at his residence.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted robbery.
