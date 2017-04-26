He opened her car door and asked for a cigarette. Then he grabbed her wallet and ran.

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s wallet from her car while she was sitting in it on Friday night.

The theft happened about 11:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station on Monterey Street, according to Lt. John Bledsoe. The man opened the passenger door of the woman’s car and distracted her by asking her if she had a cigarette, Bledsoe said. The woman told him she did not and the man grabbed her wallet, which was on the passenger seat of her car, and fled.

Police described the man as white, in his 20s, and wearing black shorts, a white shirt and a black baseball cap. Bledsoe said detectives are following up on leads.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7313.