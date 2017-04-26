San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who stole a wallet from an occupied car at the Chevron station on Monterey on Friday night.
San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who stole a wallet from an occupied car at the Chevron station on Monterey on Friday night. San Luis Obispo Police Department
San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who stole a wallet from an occupied car at the Chevron station on Monterey on Friday night. San Luis Obispo Police Department

Crime

He opened her car door and asked for a cigarette. Then he grabbed her wallet and ran.

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

April 26, 2017 4:09 PM

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s wallet from her car while she was sitting in it on Friday night.

The theft happened about 11:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station on Monterey Street, according to Lt. John Bledsoe. The man opened the passenger door of the woman’s car and distracted her by asking her if she had a cigarette, Bledsoe said. The woman told him she did not and the man grabbed her wallet, which was on the passenger seat of her car, and fled.

Police described the man as white, in his 20s, and wearing black shorts, a white shirt and a black baseball cap. Bledsoe said detectives are following up on leads.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7313.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say

Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say 0:16

Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

View More Video