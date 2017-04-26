Arroyo Grande man faces child porn charges

An Arroyo Grande man could face up to six years in state prison for allegedly possessing and transmitting child pornography.
William Albert Sours, 60, was charged with two counts of child porn-related felonies after his arrest Monday. Both charges stem from alleged incidents in February.
He was released from San Luis Obispo County Jail after posting $45,000 bail.
Sours was arraigned Tuesday on the charges in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, where he entered pleas of not guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court again May 30.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
Comments