A.G. police investigate shooting after residents find bullets, shell casings in the street

Arroyo Grande police are investigating a weekend shooting reported on Monday after residents found shell casings on the southwest side of town.
Officers found a mix of spent shell casings and bullets on the 700 block of Paul Place near The Pike, Sgt. Shawn Cosgrove said. Residents alerted police after driving over the casings in their vehicles.
Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots about 10 p.m. Saturday, though some residents thought the noise sounded like fireworks, Cosgrove said. The casings and bullets included small caliber ammunition and shotgun rounds, he said.
No one was injured in the incident, although a bullet struck a vehicle, Cosgrove said. Police don’t know who the intended victim or target was, he said.
Police haven’t identified any suspects but are in the process of checking Arroyo Grande’s city security cameras for information, Cosgrove said.
Cosgrove said police don’t think the incident is connected to an April 13 shooting on the 1400 block of El Camino Real that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
“We have no indication linking the two together,” he said.
Cosgrove said the earlier shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the Saturday shooting is encouraged to call the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5100 and ask for the Investigations Unit.
