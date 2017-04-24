SLO man tried to drag woman on sidewalk into nearby apartment, police say

A San Luis Obispo man has been arrested after police said he attempted to kidnap and falsely imprison a woman Friday night.
About 7 p.m., a woman called to report that her friend was being assaulted by a man on the sidewalk in the 11300 block of Los Osos Valley Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Police identified the man as 40-year-old Evan Woods.
According to police, Woods tried to subdue the victim and drag her into a nearby apartment. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, fought back and her friend dialed 911 while yelling at Woods that police were on their way, causing him to flee into an apartment, police said.
Police served Woods with an arrest warrant just after 2 p.m. Monday. He is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $104,000 bail. Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and said there’s no reason to believe Woods is involved with similar crimes.
Officials ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments