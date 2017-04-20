Arroyo Grande pair accused of punching, kicking man and stealing his dog

Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly assaulting a man and stealing his dog in Grover Beach, police said.
Elizabeth Owens, 31, and Daniel Sterling Christonson, 22, both of Arroyo Grande, were charged with robbery, felony assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property, according to a news release from the Grover Beach Police Department.
On Wednesday about 5:48 p.m., Owens approached a 48-year-old man who was sitting at the bus stop with his dog and inquired about the animal, according to the release. Police said that when Owens attempted to take the dog by force, Christonson joined to help.
During the confrontation, Christonson reportedly knocked the man to the ground and began punching and kicking his face, body and head. The two then fled the area in a green GMC SUV with the dog, police said.
An officer who located the SUV driving on Grand Avenue about 2:35 p.m. Thursday conducted a traffic stop and detained the duo, taking them to the Grover Beach Police Department.
Both were taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Owens is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, and Christonson is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail. They both remained in County Jail on Thursday evening.
The victim was reunited with his dog.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
