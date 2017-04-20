After rousting pair sleeping in car, SLO police found counterfeit bills and drugs

Two people were arrested in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning after a probation search led to the discovery of drugs and counterfeit bills in a parked car, police said.
San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were conducting a patrol check about 6 a.m. in the Motel 6 parking lot at 1433 Calle Joaquin when they spotted two people — identified as Michael Crocker and Melissa Fernandes, both of Fresno — sleeping in a car, according to a news release.
Officers learned that Crocker, 37, was on felony probation, and when they searched the vehicle, they found evidence of methamphetamine and heroin sales, plus more than $2,000 in forged bills. They also found incomplete fraudulent bills and a computer and printer believed to be used to make additional counterfeit bills, according to police.
Crocker was arrested on suspicion of forgery and possession of a controlled substance for sale and remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $500,000. Fernandes, 46, was charged with forgery and is in County Jail in lieu of $20,000.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 805-781-7312.
