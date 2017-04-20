Hackers hit Holiday Inns in Atascadero, Grover Beach

Two Holiday Inns in San Luis Obispo County were affected by a nationwide technology security breach between late September and late December, according to InterContinental Hotels Group, which owns the brand.
According to IHG, computer systems at the Holiday Inn Express hotels at 775 N. Oak Park Blvd. in Grover Beach and the Atascadero location at 9010 W. Front Road showed signs of malware during that period.
The company said signs of malware designed to access card data was found at the front desks of some IHG locations from Sept. 29 through Dec. 29. There is no evidence of unauthorized access to credit card data after Dec. 29, IHG said. The company also said that it has notified law enforcement and is working with a cybersecurity firm to make sure the malware is gone.
The malware searched for information gathered from the magnetic strip on a credit card, including the card number, expiration date and internal verification code.
If you believe you have been the victim of identity theft, contact the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/contact and/or the California Attorney General’s Office at www.oag.ca.gov/contact.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Who to call if you were affected
IHG
For U.S. residents, call 855-330-6367 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For anyone outside of the U.S., call 800-290-9989 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
California Attorney General
Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Response Center
Comments