Man arrested in Templeton vineyard after high-speed chase, ATV joyride

After a chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph and a brief joyride through a Templeton vineyard, authorities arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, police said.
About 8 a.m., Atascadero police received a report that a Honda Accord stolen in Atascadero had been found in the Santa Margarita area. As officers drove out to the car, they got another call that a man had gotten into the Accord and was driving toward Atascadero, police said.
Officers caught up with the Honda as it entered the Atascadero city limits. As soon as police turned on their sirens, the Honda accelerated and the chase started, officials said. Police attempted to use a spike strip to disable the car, but the car kept going, leading officers north on El Camino Real and onto Highway 101, where the Honda exited on Rosario Avenue, before re-entering the highway at Santa Cruz Road.
Speeds on Highway 101 reached 105 mph, Atascadero police Sgt. Caleb Davis said.
The Honda finally exited Highway 101 at Las Tablas Road in Templeton and traveled west, where San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers took over, Davis said. Authorities found the Honda outside a vineyard in an area near Las Tablas Road and Highway 46, Davis said.
They then saw the suspect, Bradleigh Tabelin, riding around the vineyard in an quad all-terrain vehicle, which he had taken from the vineyard, Davis said. Tabelin got off the ATV when authorities noticed him, and he was finally arrested after authorities found him hiding in the vineyard.
Tabelin was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony failure to yield and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said. Tabelin also has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, is on felony probation and has a suspended driver’s license.
