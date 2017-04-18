Woman shot in the head in Orcutt was a mother who worked at Monarch Club in Nipomo

The woman who was found dead in an apparent homicide on Sunday in Orcutt was a 28-year-old mother who worked as a catering coordinator at The Monarch Club in Nipomo.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 100 block of Goodwin Road on Sunday morning and found the body of Elyse Marie Erwin. She reportedly had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Sheriff’s investigators and forensics-unit members spent several hours processing the crime scene before reopening the street and parking lot, the Sheriff’s Department said.
“Due to the active investigation, still in its early stages, no additional details regarding the crime will be released at this time,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Erwin graduated from Santa Maria High School and later attended Allan Hancock College.
She worked at the Santa Maria Country Club as a server and bartender for five years before becoming a catering coordinator at The Monarch Club at Trilogy Monarch Dunes in Nipomo nearly three years ago.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help her family. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised more than $7,600, exceeding the $5,000 goal.
“She was a beautiful and wonderful loving woman, mother, and friend that touched every single one of our hearts,” the post said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 805-681-4150 or the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171.
