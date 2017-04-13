3 arrested in SLO for alleged check fraud, leaving drugs near a child

Three people were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of passing fraudulent checks and endangering a 3-year-old child, police said.
On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo police began receiving complaints from local businesses about two men and a woman passing fake checks. One of the victims gave police a license plate and vehicle description, as well as pictures of two of the suspects at a CVS store in downtown San Luis Obispo, officers said.
An officer found the suspects’ car in a motel parking lot on the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin on Wednesday. Authorities investigated and allegedly found “evidence of fraudulent check manufacturing” in the car.
Lamont Taylor, 37, and Christine Vulich, 33, both of Fresno, were arrested.
Taylor and Vulich told police that their 3-year-old daughter was in their motel room, being cared for by their friend Arnoldo Silva.
When authorities entered the room to check on the child, they found Silva, 40, also of Fresno, allegedly passed out from using drugs. The toddler was alert but in “extremely unhealthy conditions,” according to police.
Methamphetamine and equipment for smoking drugs were in easy reach to the little girl, police said. The child was taken for an emergency medical evaluation and placed in the custody of San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services, police said.
Authorities said there was evidence in the motel room linking the three adults to check fraud cases being investigated in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.
Vulich, Taylor and Silva are suspected of being responsible for about $160,000 worth of fraud-related losses, with more losses expected.
All three suspects were taken to County Jail, where they were each being held on $100,000 bail Thursday.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
