Police searching for multiple male, female suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting

Update 11:20 a.m.:
Police are searching for multiple male and female suspects believed to be involved in the Thursday morning shooting, Arroyo Grande Police Cmdr. Beau Pryor said.
Police responded this morning to the 1400 block of El Camino Real for reports of a shooting to find a man with a gunshot wound; the man was taken to a local hospital, Pryor said.
Authorities have blocked off El Camino Real between Hillcrest Drive and North Oak Park Boulevard as they search for 3-4 male and 3-4 female suspects in the area. Grover Beach police, California Highway Patrol and the San Luis Obispo County’ Sheriff’s Office are also aiding in the search.
Lucia Mar district spokeswoman Amy Jacobs said Arroyo Grande schools are no longer on lockdown, because police advised that it would be OK to lift the order.
Update, 10:50 a.m.:
All Arroyo Grande schools are on lockdown until further notice after a man was reported shot in the 1400 block of El Camino Real Thursday morning, Lucia Mar Unified School District spokeswoman Amy Jacobs confirmed Thursday morning.
Police are searching by ground and air for a suspect in the shooting and have blocked off northbound El Camino Real at North Oak Park Boulevard.
The shooting happened at approximately 9 a.m., according to the police scanner.
Original story:
A man was shot in the 1400 block of El Camino Real in Arroyo Grande on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened at approximately 9 a.m., according to the police scanner.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
