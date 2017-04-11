Paso Robles man arrested after spike strip ends chase through North County

A Paso Robles man was arrested Monday night after allegedly leading officers on a chase from Atascadero, up to Monterey County and back to Highway 46 East.
Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a car at 7:03 p.m. for an equipment violation on northbound Highway 101 at Del Rio Road in Atascadero, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The driver did not pull over even when lights and sirens were turned on, so deputies continued following the car for about two minutes and then contacted the CHP.
The driver continued at legal freeway speeds, according to the press release, so all law enforcement backed off around San Miguel. Shortly thereafter, a Monterey County CHP officer saw the vehicle and tried to make it stop, but the driver again did not comply.
The driver then turned around to southbound Highway 101, where Templeton CHP units picked up the pursuit. The driver then headed east on Highway 46 East. The CHP put down a spike strip near Geneseo Road, disabling all four tires on the suspect’s vehicle. The car came to a stop near Whitley Gardens Drive just before 8 p.m.
The driver, James Roy Bigrigg, 40 of Paso Robles, was taken into custody after it was found he had a no-bail felony warrant out for his arrest. He was also arrested on suspicion of failure to yield, driving on a driver’s license suspended for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. The CHP could recommend additional charges.
A 44-year-old San Miguel woman who was riding in the car was released without charges.
