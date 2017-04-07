Two arrested, guns and drugs seized as SWAT team raids Oceano home

An Oceano man and woman were arrested Friday on suspicion of drug and weapons offenses after a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigation into weapon-brandishing and shots-fired incidents.
Juancarlos Montano, 33, and Dusty Michelle Dickerson, 34, were taken into custody after the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail, the regional SWAT team and members of the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force searched a home on the 1300 block of 18th Street in Oceano, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
During the search, officers found a loaded handgun, large amounts of handgun ammunition, rifles and shotguns, and illegal high-capacity magazines. They also found methamphetamine, around $2,000 in cash and evidence of firearm sales.
The Sheriff’s Office searched the home after an investigation that began in March when a handgun was brandished and shots were fired in Grover Beach. No one was hurt in the incidents, and investigators believe they were gang-related.
Montano and Dickerson were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, conspiracy to commit a crime, committing a drug offense near a school, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.
The two are being held in County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail each.
