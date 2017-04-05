Paso Robles police arrest father wanted on child endangerment, drug charges

A Paso Robles man wanted for a week by authorities was arrested Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Police had issued a $100,000 warrant for Christopher Shawn Boerner, 36, of Paso Robles, who was wanted on charges of possessing a controlled substance and child endangerment, after a probation search on a home March 29.
Thank you for getting the word out so quickly! Today's Most Wanted Wednesday subject, Christopher Boerner, was arrested this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NFqZgsjbs3— SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) April 5, 2017
Boerner was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, two counts of possessing a narcotic for sale and felony cruelty to a child, according to jail records. He is being held in lieu of $275,000 bail.
On March 29, authorities conducted the probation search at a home in the 200 block of Kayla Court and found two firearms, 3 ounces of heroin and 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine. Gwendolyn Jane Hawkins, 41, and Myles Bryce Strader, 38, were arrested. A 22-month-old child who was in the home was turned over to county Child Welfare Services, police said.
Boerner is the father of the child, according to police.
The Sheriff’s Office had featured Boerner as its Most Wanted Wednesday suspect with posts just after noon on Twitter and Facebook. By 4:40 p.m., Boerner had been arrested, according to a Twitter post from the Sheriff’s Office that said “Thank you for getting the word out so quickly!”
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments