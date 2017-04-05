Atascadero woman accused of physically abusing two elderly relatives

An Atascadero woman is accused of abusing two elderly relatives and could face up to eight years in prison if convicted.
Ashley Ann Croom, 27, was charged with two counts of felony elder abuse Wednesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. Each charge carries a potential sentence of between two and four years in state prison.
According to the charging document and information provided by Atascadero police Sgt. Caleb Davis, Croom was arrested March 22 after officers responded to a telephone complaint.
Davis said Croom is a relative of the two alleged victims, that the nature of the abuse was physical and that felony-level charges were brought because the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office determined the alleged abuse was severe enough to justify them.
Croom’s next scheduled court hearing is April 18.
