Woman severely injured, man arrested in suspected DUI crash near Lake Nacimiento

One person has been severely injured and another has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a collision near Lake Nacimiento on Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
At about 5 p.m., Manfred Hans Schmidt, 75, was driving a Dodge vehicle on Nacimiento Lake Drive a little less than a mile south of Gateway Drive when he hit a woman driving a Honda in a “broadside collision,” the CHP said. The woman suffered severe injuries in the crash and was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
Schmidt had minor injuries but refused medical treatment, according to the CHP. Schmidt was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury to another person and felony DUI causing injury to another person with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
