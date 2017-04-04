Judge refuses to dismiss charges against man accused in slaying of Santa Maria woman

1:57 New developments in the Kristin Smart case lead investigators to Cal Poly hillside Pause

1:30 What the route Kristin Smart took looks like today

0:49 Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham adjourns in memory of SLOStringer

3:00 This year, the waterfalls of Yosemite are a special treat

1:32 Cal Poly rodeo prepares for its 'world-class' stage at Spanos Stadium

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

1:06 Water races down Nacimiento Lake's main spillway

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms