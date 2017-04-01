Crime

April 1, 2017 11:18 AM

SLO police look for man suspected of stealing video games from downtown store

Police are on the lookout for a man suspected of stealing video games from Cheap Thrills in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening.

The man, seen on surveillance footage, allegedly stole several games from the store at 563 Higuera St. about 6:40 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a news release. Police say the store, which sells games, CDs, vinyl records and more, has seen an increase in thefts in the past few weeks.

Anyone with information about the man shown in the surveillance image or anyone with knowledge of the other thefts is encouraged to call San Luis Obispo police at 805-781-7312. Callers may remain anonymous by dialing the Crime Stoppers line at 805-549-7867.

