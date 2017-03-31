Police looking for man who allegedly snatched iPhone from SLO pizza restaurant

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole an iPhone from Gino’s Pizza SLO on Wednesday night.
The man, who was caught by a surveillance camera, walked into the restaurant at 1761 Monterey St. at about 8 p.m., said owner Consuelo Diaz.
Employees initially believed the man was a customer because he asked someone behind the counter for a piece of foil, she said. In the footage, the man can be seen peering around the store. He then took the foil and walked into the restroom, which is located next to the counter.
When the man walked out of the restroom about a minute later, he grabbed an iPhone sitting behind the counter that belonged to Diaz, she said. About an hour later, Diaz realized the phone was missing. Once she reviewed the surveillance footage, she contacted the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The restaurant also posted about the theft on Instagram, sharing images of the unknown man.
“It was very upsetting,” Diaz said. “We were hoping that someone would recognize him.”
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 805-781-7312.
