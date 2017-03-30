Transient accused of exposing himself to women in downtown SLO sentenced to prison

A transient man accused of chasing, propositioning and exposing himself to several women in downtown San Luis Obispo will serve time in state prison after pleading no contest to reduced charges in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Thursday.
John Kirk Hatley Jr., 26, entered pleas to two felony charges of indecent exposure in exchange for eight other offenses being dismissed by the state, including two felony counts of assault with attempt to commit rape.
Under the terms of the sentence, Hatley will serve between 66 percent and 80 percent of the mutually agreed upon sentence of seven years and four months. He also will be required to continue registering as a sex offender. Hatley’s sentence was double what it otherwise would have been because of a prior strike conviction for robbery.
Deputy District Attorney Rebecca Speer-Mathews clarified in court that Hatley’s release upon serving 66 percent of his sentence “is not promised to him. It is not guaranteed to him.”
Judge Michael Duffy told Hatley that the decision on early release would be made by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Representing Hatley was M. Pierre Blahnik, who said that although his client has “some mental health issues” he was capable Thursday of understanding both the charges against him and the plea agreement with the state.
Against Blahnik’s recommendation, Hatley waived the traditional presentence report, and Duffy sentenced him on the spot.
Both Blahnik and Speer-Mathews declined to comment on the record about the case.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
