Transient accused of exposing himself to women in downtown SLO sentenced to prison

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood Pause

1:38 See the new state-of-the-art SLO County Women's Jail

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:49 SLO author's '13 Reasons Why' is now a Netflix series. Here's the trailer.

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism