Drunken man threatened, chased Paso girl on her way to school, police say

A crossing guard flagged down officers Thursday morning after allegedly witnessing an intoxicated man harass a 12-year-old girl as she walked to school, the Paso Robles Police Department said Thursday.
At about 7:50 a.m., a “heavily intoxicated” man was following behind the student as she walked toward Flamson Middle School, according to a Paso Robles police news release. The victim later told officers that the man got inappropriately close to her and she started running when the man began threatening to sexually assault her. He allegedly chased the girl toward the school, police said.
The victim was not harmed and sought help from school officials once she reached campus. The man, later identified as 20-year-old Jesus Alberto Bernalsalgado, was arrested after a crossing guard witnessed the incident and flagged down officers working traffic enforcement in the area.
Bernalsalgado was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape of a child, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, annoying a child under the age of 18 and being drunk in public. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
Comments