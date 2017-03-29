1 suspect at large after Paso Robles probation search leads to 2 arrests, drug charges

Two people were arrested and one suspect remained at large after a probation search led to the discovery of firearms and drugs in a Paso Robles home Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.
A K-9 unit, investigators from the sheriff’s narcotics unit and probation department staff discovered two firearms, 3 ounces of heroin and 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine in a residence on the 200 block of Kayla Court during the 9:30 a.m. search, according to a news release. More than $8,000 was also found, the release said.
A 22-month-old child who was in the home was turned over to county Child Welfare Services, authorities said.
Gwendolyn Jane Hawkins, 41, of Templeton was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child with the possibility of injury or death and two charges of possessing a control substance for sale. Miles Bryce Strader, 38, of Paso Robles was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and violating his probation. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail. They both remained in San Luis Obispo County Jail on Wednesday night.
Deputies issued a $100,000 warrant for a third person, 36-year-old Christopher Shawn Boerner of Paso Robles, who is wanted on two charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale and child endangerment. No further information was available Wednesday night regarding Boerner’s connection to the incident.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
