SLO burglary suspect’s stop at a pawn shop helped police match his face with a name

A Costa Mesa man in jail in Orange County is suspected of stealing about $30,000 worth of goods from a San Luis Obispo home earlier this month, after police in Northern California matched the face in a pawn shop surveillance photo with a suspect they’d arrested on similar charges.
The man, 29-year-old Joseph Hopkins, had posted bail in the Northern California burglary but was already in custody again in Southern California on another charge.
San Luis Obispo investigators tracked him down there, questioned him, and will now forward the case to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, according to a SLO Police Department news release.
Hopkins is suspected of burglarizing a home in the 800 block of Mill Street on March 9.
A day later, he was captured on a surveillance camera allegedly trying to pawn jewelry from the home at Atascadero Jewelry and Loan, which was suspicious and contacted police, said Sgt. Chad Pfarr.
When the San Luis Obispo Police Department distributed photos of the suspect to law enforcement agencies statewide, investigators from Northern California recognized him and contacted them.
Hopkins remained in custody at the Orange County Jail Tuesday evening in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
