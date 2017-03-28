Crime

March 28, 2017 3:38 PM

Paso man suspected of sexually abusing young girl dozens of times in span of 4 years

By Andrew Sheeler

A Paso Robles man is being held on suspicion that he sexually abused a young girl dozens of times between August 2013 and March 2017.

Gustavo Perez-Medina, 40, faces 39 felony charges in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, alleging that he sexually abused the girl, identified in the complaint by a pseudonym, in both San Luis Obispo County and Los Angeles County.

The charges break down into three categories: 33 counts of lewd acts upon a child, four counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object, and two counts of oral copulation with a person under 14.

The girl is 12 years old and was 8 when the alleged abuse began.

Perez-Medina is in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail on $100,000 bail. His next hearing is scheduled for April 17. His attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, was not available for comment Tuesday.

