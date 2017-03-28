Paso man suspected of sexually abusing young girl dozens of times in span of 4 years

1:38 See the new state-of-the-art SLO County Women's Jail Pause

1:16 See what The Bee found when it visited Camp Roberts in 2011

1:03 Man found dead in truck several hours after crash into ravine near Templeton

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

1:39 Pismo Beach business owner hopes to bring pro surfing event to Central Coast

1:51 New features await visitors at renovated downtown SLO library

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars