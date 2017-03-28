Nipomo man suspected of sexually abusing two girls over a 5-year period

A Nipomo man is in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, suspected of sexually abusing two girls under the age of 14.
William Martinez Perez, 56, was charged in San Luis Obispo Superior Court with four felony counts of committing a lewd act with a child under 14, with a felony enhancement because the alleged acts involved more than one victim.
According to the complaint, the alleged abuse of both victims, given pseudonyms in the complaint, occurred between January 2011 and January 2016. The girls are now both 15 years old.
Perez is being held on $200,000 bond. His next scheduled court hearing is April 4. The attorney listed as representing him, Ronald Crawford, did not return a Tribune request for comment.
