SLO police looking for yet another person who tried to pass fake money

Police are looking for a woman who tried to pass a counterfeit $50 bill at the Ulta store on Madonna Road on Friday.
The incident, which happened about 4:30 p.m., is the latest in a string of incidents involving people who have passed counterfeit money in downtown San Luis Obispo and elsewhere throughout the county, including a man with a colorful taste in clothing who passed counterfeit $100 bills at multiple businesses in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero earlier this month.
An Ulta employee recognized that the $50 bill was counterfeit when it failed the ink pen test, police said, and the woman fled the store.
The woman was caught on surveillance video and is described by police as a Hispanic female in her mid- to late-20s, with brownish-red hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, of medium build, with tattoos on her neck and chest, police said.
Officials ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7858 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments