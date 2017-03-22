Paso man gets 6 years at CMC in head-on crash that killed 18-year-old from Los Osos

A Paso Robles man will serve six years at California Men’s Colony after pleading no contest to vehicular manslaughter in the 2014 death of a Los Osos 18-year-old.
Alexander Paul Gonzales, 24, received the maximum sentence allowed by the terms of his plea agreement, with credit for time served, in a hearing Wednesday.
Gonzales pleaded no contest in San Luis Obispo Superior Court in January to charges that he killed 18-year-old Jackson Garland on June 18, 2014, while driving under the influence of heroin and methamphetamine.
Gonzales was driving north on South Bay Boulevard in Los Osos in a rented vehicle that witnesses said was weaving all over the road, when he accelerated up to 73 mph and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Garland, according to court testimony.
Gonzales, his parents and Dr. Kenneth Starr, of Ken Starr Addiction Medicine Group in Los Osos, also are the subject of a lawsuit filed by Garland’s family, alleging that Starr’s facility injected Gonzales with Vivitrol, a drug used to treat heroin dependence, then allowed him to drive home.
Under the terms of Gonzales’ sentence, he also will be required to pay victim restitution, the amount of which will be determined at a future hearing.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
Comments