John Wallace’s arraignment postponed again in conflict of interest case

A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge once again postponed the arraignment for John Wallace, the former administrator of the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District accused of violating conflict of interest laws, at the mutual request of the prosecution and defense.
An attorney for Wallace, Jeff Stein, told Judge Dodie Harman, “We’re continuing to confer the case, there’s a lot of complexities on both sides.”
Wednesday morning’s hearing marked the second time the arraignment was postponed; a previous arraignment in early February also was postponed.
Harman re-scheduled Wallace’s arraignment for May 10.
Wallace is accused of participating in, or influencing, governmental decisions and contracts that benefited him financially. He was charged at the conclusion of a 10-month investigation by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
