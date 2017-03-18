SLO police: Public intoxication arrests slightly up, DUIs down on St. Patrick’s Day

San Luis Obispo police worked double time on St. Patrick’s Day, with twice as many patrol units for each shift to provide coverage on the traditionally alcohol-infused holiday.
Police Sgt. John Villanti said there were 12 patrol units each for the day and night shift, with a maximum of 12 officers on duty in a given shift.
Officers made three arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence and three on suspicion of public intoxication, Villanti said. In 2016, police arrested five people for suspected DUI and two for suspected public intoxication, and also cited nine people for urinating in public.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department also will have an enhanced enforcement presence Saturday night, funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
