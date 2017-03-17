Oceano man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, multiple counts of forcible rape

Deputies arrested an Oceano man Tuesday after he was accused of assaulting a child and raping the child’s mother.
Genaro Espinosatacuba is charged in San Luis Obispo Superior Court with five counts of felony forcible rape, one count of felony kidnapping and one count of inflicting injury on a child. He is in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held on $150,000 bond pending his arraignment Monday.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said deputies were dispatched to Espinosatacuba’s Oceano residence Tuesday after receiving a report of child abuse. Espinosatacuba allegedly got into an argument with a 13-year-old boy over a television and punched the child in the hip area, leaving a bruise.
“When deputies spoke with the mother of the child, she accused Espinosatacuba of rape,” Cipolla wrote in a statement.
Cipolla added that Espinosatacuba allegedly used force or fear of inflicting injury on a child to commit the rapes of which he is accused.
