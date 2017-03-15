2 arrested after high-speed chase from Atascadero to King City

Two people have been arrested after a high-speed pursuit that led law enforcement from downtown Atascadero to south of King City Wednesday morning.
The pursuit started at about 8:26 a.m., when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the Vons at El Camino Real and Highway 41, according to Atascadero Police Sgt. Caleb Davis. The driver failed to yield and fled onto northbound Highway 101.
California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit around Paso Robles and followed the car into Monterey County, according to CHP Officer Patrick Seebart. A CHP helicopter also joined the chase. Speeds during the chase reached 125 mph.
Just south of King City, at 8:57 a.m., officers were able to deploy a spike strip and stop the car. Two people were arrested, one with local and out-of-state warrants, according to Atascadero police. Their names have not yet been released.
This story will be updated.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
