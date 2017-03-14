Beware of people impersonating police in phone scam, SLOPD warns

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning people about a phone scam in which the scammers represent themselves as law enforcement.
In the scam, the caller tells the victim one of a few things: they either missed jury duty, received a citation and have a warrant for their arrest, or a family member has been arrested and needs bail money, according to police. The caller then tells the victim to pay the associated fines via PayPal or Green Dot prepaid Visa cards.
Law enforcement and the courts system do not ask people to pay fines using these types of payments, nor do they seek payment over the phone, the department said.
Police ask anyone who receives similar phone calls to call law enforcement before sending money. The department also asks anyone who may have been a victim of this, or who has any information, to call them at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
