Woman hospitalized after vehicle-tree collision in Nipomo

California Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in an early Saturday morning vehicle-versus-tree collision off U.S. Highway 101 in Nipomo. The accident resulted in the driver, a 21-year-old woman, being hospitalized for her injuries.
The woman was traveling northbound on 101 when her vehicle went off the road at the Willow Road offramp, according to a CHP incident report. The accident was reported at 6:37 a.m. The report stated that there was a woman stuck in a vehicle, not visible from the road, that had driven through several trees.
CHP dispatch said the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and released into hospital custody. The extent of the woman’s injuries was not available Saturday.
