Cal Poly police arrest Santa Maria man after alleged assault, foot chase

Cal Poly police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly assaulted an officer and led police on a foot chase.
The alleged assault occurred at 12:47 a.m. Friday, as an officer was making a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle on campus. After the incident, the suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Andoyan of Santa Maria, fled on foot but was later apprehended, according to the Cal Poly Police Department.
University spokesman Matt Lazier said Andoyan is not a student at Cal Poly.
Police said they later determined that Andoyan was driving a stolen vehicle.
Police took Andoyan into custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle, assaulting an officer and possession of stolen property.
Lazier said the officer sustained a minor hand injury in the scuffle.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
