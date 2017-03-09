Two more suspects try to use fake $100 bills at SLO businesses

Police are asking for help finding two people who attempted to use counterfeit $100 bills in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning.
The first incident happened at about 10:28 a.m. at the CVS store on Marsh Street. The second happened at 10:38 a.m. at The Mountain Air on Marsh Street. Police said they believe the incidents are related. Both of the suspects were caught on video.
The woman suspected of using counterfeit money at the CVS is described as heavyset, white, 5 foot 6 inches tall, and in her late 20s to early 30s. In the video, she is wearing black shorts, white shoes and a long-sleeve black Victoria’s Secret sweatshirt that says “Pink” on the front. She is carrying an oversized brown bag.
The suspect from The Mountain Air is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s who is 5 foot 7 inches tall. He has long black hair in a ponytail and is wearing a black baseball-style hat and a gray hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket.
Last month, another suspect was caught on video surveillance passing counterfeit $100 bills in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.
Police ask anyone with information to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments