SLO police search for men caught on video stealing from cars

Police are looking for two men who they believe stole from several cars in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning.
The thefts happened on the 1500 block of Cucaracha Court, police said, and residents reported several thefts from unlocked vehicles.
One of the residents caught the two men in their driveway on surveillance video. In the video, one of the men is seen looking into both vehicles in the driveway with a flashlight.
The man with the flashlight is described as possibly white, in his 20s and with medium length hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved lighter colored zip-up jacket, baggy jeans, a backwards baseball cap and white high-top Nike basketball-style shoes.
The other man, who is seen in the video walking through the driveway and across the street, is described as wearing dark-colored clothes. He was also carrying a flashlight.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking that anyone with information to call 805-781-7317 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments