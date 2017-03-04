Suspect on the run after fatal shooting at Orcutt bar, authorities say

Investigators in Santa Barbara County were searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot at a bar in Old Town Orcutt early Saturday morning, officials said.
About 1:30 a.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of man with a gun at Elmer’s bar on the 100 block of East Clark Avenue.
“As deputies were responding, they received additional information of a male down with a gunshot wound,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. “When deputies and paramedics arrived, they located the victim of a gunshot wound and determined he was deceased.”
Neighbors received an emergency notification alert advising them to shelter in place.
Residents reported on social media seeing law enforcement officers with guns drawn early Saturday.
The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office was in the process of identifying the victim and notifying family members, officials said. No information about the victim has been released.
At mid-morning Saturday, the area behind the bar and an adjacent liquor store was roped off with police tape, and sheriff's personnel remained on scene.
Yellow evidence markers were visible near a blue pick-up parked in the lot.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center at 805-683-2724. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171.
