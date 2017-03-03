Suspect changed his jacket to spend fake $100 bill at SLO toy store

The San Luis Obispo police are joining the search for a man who has made a string of purchases with counterfeit $100 bills in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.
The man bought an item at the Whiz Kids toy store in San Luis Obispo on Feb. 25, and when employees realized the bill he paid with was a fake, they contacted the San Luis Obispo Police Department. He was caught on video surveillance and can be seen wearing a bright blue jacket.
The same suspect has also been spotted on several surveillance videos from various businesses in Atascadero. There, a photo shows him wearing a multi-colored hoodie.
If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or can provide additional information about the crime, San Luis Obispo Police requests that they call them at 805-781-7312.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
