SLO man convicted of torturing girlfriend sentenced to prison

A San Luis Obispo man accused of a violent hourslong attack on a 27-year-old Ventura woman while on a drug and alcohol binge in 2014 will serve at least 7 1/2 years in prison after being sentenced Thursday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.
Timothy John Hayes, 35, was sentenced Thursday following a no contest plea last month to charges of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury and mayhem.
In exchange for his plea, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office dismissed charges of false imprisonment and torture, which carried a possible life sentence, his attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, previously told The Tribune.
Under the terms of the deal, Hayes was sentenced to nine years. He must serve 85 percent of that before he is eligible for parole, and he must pay $10,000 in restitution and fines. Hayes will be sent immediately to Wasco Reception Center, where he will stay until transferred to the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.
San Luis Obispo police responded to a Chevron gas station Sept. 9, 2014, where they found the victim with burn marks, lacerations and bruises, and tape tangled in her hair.
She later testified that she dated Hayes for about three months and spent several days at his home on Jeffrey Drive using cocaine, drinking alcohol and participating in rough sex.
She testified that “things turned bad” and Hayes bound her with tape and assaulted her with a knife, scissors and a pool cue and burned her with kitchen utensils. She endured the attack for about two hours before persuading Hayes to loosen the tape enough for her to run for help, she said.
Comments