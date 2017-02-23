Man arrested after leading CHP on car chase through Oceano, into dirt field

The California Highway Patrol arrested a man Thursday afternoon after he led officers on a pursuit through Oceano that ended in a dirt field near Arroyo Grande High School.
The CHP observed and attempted to stop a Toyota sedan without a front license plate in Oceano about 2:23 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the CHP’s San Luis Obispo office.
The driver of the car did not stop for police, and a pursuit began. At one point during the chase, the front passenger exited the car and surrendered, but the driver continued, police said.
After the driver ran multiple stop signs, CHP officers used a pursuit maneuver to bump the car and cause it to spin out near Los Berros and Valley roads just before Arroyo Grande High School. The driver then fled the car and ran into a dirt field, where he was apprehended, police said.
According to the CHP, the man was arrested on charges of felony evading, misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and possession of an illegal substance.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
