Oceano man sentenced to prison for 2016 stabbing

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to five years in state prison Wednesday for a stabbing at an Oceano home in August that sparked a San Luis Obispo County Gang Task Force manhunt.
Jamie Alberto Uc of Oceano pleaded no contest in December to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, a charge that carries a criminal enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.
Another charge of battery was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Despite the task force’s involvement, Uc was not charged with gang enhancements.
Gang Task Force members arrested Uc at an Arroyo Grande motel on Aug. 7, 2016, in connection with a stabbing the day before that left a 40-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, man with serious injuries.
The victim, who suffered a stab wound in the torso, had to undergo surgery at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
