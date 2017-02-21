Two teens arrested for multiple thefts in Templeton

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies arrested two San Miguel teenagers on charges that they ransacked and stole several items in a series of thefts in Templeton early Sunday.
Deputies were alerted about 12:30 a.m. to one of the thefts by a man living in the 300 block of Creekside Ranch Road who noticed his garage door open, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. Upon checking his car, he realized several items had been stolen from the trunk.
While searching the area, deputies discovered two other thefts from locked vehicles. According to the news release, deputies found a vehicle driving in the area, and after initiating a traffic stop, they apprehended the pair at their car and recovered stolen property from the Templeton burglary and thefts. Those items included electronics, power tools, cash and garage door openers.
Alejandro Villalovos, 18, was charged with burglary and possession of stolen property and is being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. The 17-year-old male who was with him was taken to Juvenile Hall.
After issuing a search warrant for Villalovos’ residence, deputies also found a handgun that had been reported stolen in January.
According to the release, most of the stolen items have been returned to their owners. The investigation is continuing.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
